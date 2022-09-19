The Result of Kerala State Onam Bumper Lottery Sambad Was Declared Yesterday i.e September 18, 2022 at 2 PM. Watch Video to Know the Names of the Lucky Draw Winners List. (Kerala: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Wins Rs 25 Crore Onam Bumper Lottery; Was Planning To Go to Malaysia To Work As Chef)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)