Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live: The Kerala State Lotteries will declare the Samrudhi SM-16 lottery result of August 17, 2025, with the lucky draw scheduled for 3 PM. Participants who purchased tickets can watch the live draw to check the complete winner list and prize details. The official results will also be available on the state lottery’s website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, along with the updated Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Kerala, where the Samrudhi SM-16 weekly lottery offers players a chance to test their luck and win big prizes. Stay tuned here for the live updates and winning ticket numbers of today’s lucky draw.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025:

