The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-13 lottery sambad weekly result of July 25, today at 3 pm. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Suvarna Keralam SK-13 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on July 25 2025, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People who bought lottery tickets for the Suvarna Keralam SK-13 weekly lottery can check the names of the lucky draw-winning candidates here. Scroll below to stay updated with the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 for comprehensive details on past draws and results. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya-Plus KN-582 Lottery Result of 24.07.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

