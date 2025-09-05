Samajwadi Party senior leader and former treasurer Kaish Khan was arrested in Kannauj after police discovered him hiding in the loft of his own home, wrapped in a mattress, in violation of a district banishment order. According to a Times of India report, Kannauj district authorities had issued the directive on July 28, prohibiting Khan from staying within the district’s boundaries. Acting on a tip-off, Kotwali police conducted a search and uncovered the concealed politician, describing the act as a deliberate attempt to evade detection. Officials said Khan had been flouting the order for weeks, marking a sustained breach of legal restrictions. His arrest underscores strict enforcement of administrative measures against political figures found violating official directives. Vijayawada: Drunk Andhra Pradesh Traffic Police Constable Misbehaves With Woman, Fights With Another Cop in Full Public View; Both Suspended (Watch Video).

SP Leader Kaish Khan Held for Violating Kannauj Banishment Order

UP Kannauj: Former SP treasurer & Akhilesh Yadav’s close aide Kaish Khan arrested. Despite being banished from the district on July 28, he was hiding at his home’s rooftop. Khan already faces 5 pending cases & land-grab charges. Major embarrassment for SP! pic.twitter.com/U2Rm6gJ1JR — ANUJ DAS (@anuj_das2002) September 5, 2025

