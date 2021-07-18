BMC informed Mumbaikars about the rain forecast as per the nowcast warning issued at 0030 Hrs by IMD Mumbai. Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3 hours.

As per the nowcast warning issued at 0030 Hrs by IMD Mumbai, intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3 hours #MyBMCMonsoonUpdate #MumbaiRains #WeatherUpdate— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 17, 2021

Mumbaikars Shared Pics and Videos of Lightning and Thunderstorm from Across the City:

It’s raining heavily in Mumbai



View from my balcony #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/gurTP8qLZj— Hargun Singh (@hargunspeaks) July 17, 2021

Furious Lightning and Thunderstorm:

Rains Across Mumbai:

One can clearly see how intense the rains are from Santacruz to Colaba with some places recording almost cloudburst intensity of rains!! #MumbaiRains #mumbairain pic.twitter.com/nmSPqTRxRi— Mumbai Weather (@MumbaiMet) July 17, 2021

Heavy Rains and Non-stop Lightning:

