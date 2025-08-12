The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery for today, August 12, will be declared soon. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Lottery players can also check the results of Monday's lucky draw online. Besides the Dear Godavari lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries, such as Dear Pelican, Dear Indus, Dear Goose, and Dear Dwarka, to name a few. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Finch Monday Lottery Result of August 11 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Live Streaming:

