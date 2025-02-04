The Nagaland state lottery sambad results of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery will be announced today, February 4, at 1 PM. Players who bought lottery tickets for the Nagaland Lottery Result of Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the names of the winners' names. Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries including Dear Godavari, Dear Finch, Dear Dwarka, Dear Toucan etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 4, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result

