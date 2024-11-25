The Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly lottery of Nagaland State Lottery will have its result declared today, November 25, at 8 PM. Ticket holders can view the live broadcast to find out the winning names. The grand prize for today’s draw is INR 1 crore. Tune in for the live draw of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad for Dear Dwarka on Monday. Lotteries like the Nagaland State Lottery are legally sanctioned and governed by the state authorities. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Stork Saturday Lottery Result of November 23 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)