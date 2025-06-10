The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery will be declared at 8 PM on Tuesday, June 10. Lottery enthusiasts who bought tickets for the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as winners' names are announced. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, etc. Watch Dear Goose Tuesday's weekly lottery results below. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result of June 10 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

