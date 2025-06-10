The results of the Nagaland State Lottery of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today, June 10, will be announced at 1 PM. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the lucky draw winners' names. The winner of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Godavari Tuesday lottery is being played today. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result

