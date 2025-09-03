The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon declare the results of the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery of today, September 3. Lottery enthusiasts who bought tickets for the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names will be announced shortly. Nagaland lottery participants can also check Wednesday's lucky draw results and winning numbers online. Besides the Dear Pelican lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries, such as Dear Goose, Dear Indus, Dear Dwarka, to name a few. Stay tuned to learn the results and winning numbers of Dear Pelican's Wednesday weekly lotetry. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Pelican Wednesday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

