The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery of today, June 19. Lottery players who bought tickets for today's Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery of Nagaland can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. It must be noted that the first prize winner of the Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Sandpiper Thursday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)