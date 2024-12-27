The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery result of today, December 27, from 8 PM onwards. The results of the Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery will be announced on the official YouTube channel of Dear Lottery from 8 PM onwards. The first prize for the winner of the Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery is INR one crore. An offline paper lottery, Dear Lottery, is run by the government of Nagaland. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 27, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery Results of Dear Seagull Friday Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)