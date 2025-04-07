The results of the Nagaland State Lottery of Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery of today, April 7, will be declared from 1 PM onwards. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Dwarka Monday lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the lucky draw winners' names. The winner of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Dwarka Monday lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

