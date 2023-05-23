A firefighter jumped into action when his own son jumped into a pool, saving him from drowning in California, US. The incident took place on May 16. In a 40-second Ring video posted to Instagram by the Hemet Firefighters Association, the 1-year-old boy can be seen approaching the pool before sitting on the edge and hopping in. Car Crash Viral Video: Cop Narrowly Escapes From Being Hit by Out of Control Car in Fairfax County in US, Dashcam Captures Video of Freak Accident.

One-Year-Old Saved From Drowning:

