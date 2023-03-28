A shocking footage of an old age home in Navi Mumbai has surfaced on social media. On Twitter, a user posted a video that shows the plight of senior citizens in nursing homes. In the clip, a worker is seen abusing an elderly person in a secretly taped video that shows how they are put to sleep. The clip opens with a staff member threatening and bashing an elderly man in the Sai Care Centre in Mumbai. The individual further uses foul language with the senior citizen. Gautam Inspects Old Age Home, Asks Officials to Provide Healthcare Facilities to Senior Citizens.

Elderly Man Threatened, Beaten Up in Old Age Home:

A shocking video has surfaced in the social media. Sai Care Center Airoli Navi Mumbai Where old age home group D-59 situation is bad. Senior citizens, old poor people come to old age homes. There they are forcefully beaten which we all can see in this video how the old man is… pic.twitter.com/5tLpvI4dRJ — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) March 27, 2023

