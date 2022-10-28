In a joint operation on Friday, AGTF, Counter-Intel of Punjab Police, Udham Singh Nagar Police, and Special Cell Delhi Police arrested 4 shooters of the Bambiha Gang from Zirakpur-Mohali. The arrested persons were involved in the sensational murder of a 70-year-old man in Kashipur, DGP Punjab Police informed. Meanwhile, cops recovered 2 foreign-made pistols along with 1 Turkey-made automatic machine pistol from them. Punjab: BSF Recovers Bag With AK-47 Rifle in Ferozpur.

4 Shooters of Bambiha Gang Arrested:

2 foreign-made pistols along with 1 Turkey-made automatic machine pistol were recovered: DGP Punjab Police — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)