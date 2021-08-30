India on Monday reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases and 34,763 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,19,23,405 and active caseload to 3,76,324. As many as 380 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

