Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh Baijnath Yadav Singh on June 14 went to meet Congress leaders in 400-car convoy and eventually joined the grand old party. A video of Baijnath Yadav Singh travelling in 400-car cavalcade from Shivpuri to Bhopal is going viral on social media. Singh was in the Congress party. However, he quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2020 when Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled and caused the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Singh has now rejoined the Congress party. Congress Leader Kamal Nath Says ‘Will Increase Old Age Pension to Rs 1,000 per Month if Voted to Power in Madhya Pradesh’.

400-Car Convoy Accompanies Baijnath Yadav Singh Who Quit BJP to Join Congress:

Baijnath Yadav Singh Joins Congress Again:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)