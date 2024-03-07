7th Pay Commission Good News: Cabinet Approves 4% DA For Central Govt Employees

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a 4% hike in dearness allowance for central government employees, bringing the total to 50%.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 07, 2024 08:10 PM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a 4% hike in the dearness allowance for central government employees, bringing the total to 50%. The increased DA will be effective from January 1, 2024. Central Government To Launch Global Standard ‘Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre’ Soon: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

7th Pay Commission Good News

