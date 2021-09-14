The Gramin Bank in Bihar's Khagaria had mistakenly sent Rs 5.5 lakh to Ranjit Das, but he refused to return the amount, claiming the money "was sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

A man in #Bihar's Khagaria district received Rs 5.5 lakh in his account by a bank error, but refused to return the amount, claiming the money "was sent by Prime Minister #NarendraModi". pic.twitter.com/GMXUOmLWrj — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)