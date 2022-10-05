'Varuna' country's first human-carrying drone that has been developed by the Indian startup Sagar Defence Engineering, will soon be inducted into Indian Navy. According to reports, the human-carrying drone is soon expected to be inducted into the navy. Speaking to ANI, Sagar Defence Engineering founder said that Varuna can also pick up 100 kg of cargo or conduct medical evacuation. "It can fly for around 30 mins with a range of 25-30 km. In case of malfunction, it has a ballistic parachute that can come up. We are working towards urban air mobility," he added.

Varuna To Be Inducted Into Indian Navy

This platform can also pick up 100 kg of cargo/conduct medical evacuation. It can fly for around 30 mins with a range of 25-30 km. In case of malfunction,it has a ballistic parachute that can come up. We are working towards urban air mobility: Founder, Sagar Defence Engineering pic.twitter.com/s7k3Yd1CjC — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

