A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Wazira Naka area of Borivali of Mumbai, trapping 4-5 vehicles underneath. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Mumbai Fire Brigade and Police team are present at the spot and carrying out their task. Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out in Chemical Company Due to Boiler Explosion in Palghar District; Several Feared Trapped

Check Tweet:

