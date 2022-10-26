In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in a chemical company due to a boiler explosion in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district. Fire personnel have reached the spot and the dousing operation has started. "Several people feared trapped. Further details awaited," Boisar Fire Brigade officials said. Hyderabad: Cylinder Explodes in House Due to Gas Leakage in Mettuguda Division; One Dead, Six Injured.

Fire Breaks Out in Chemical Company in Boisar

