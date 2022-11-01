AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Bhupendra Patel has no right to continue as Gujarat chief minister after the Morbi Bridge Collapse incident. The Delhi CM, in a press conference, demanded that Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel should resign and fresh polls be held in the state immediately. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 135, Gujarat Town To Observe Bandh To Mourn Deceased.

Arvind Kejriwal Slams Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel:

Arvind Kejriwal Demands Fresh Polls To Be in Gujarat Immediately:

मोरबी का हादसा एक बड़े भ्रष्टाचार का मामला। BJP सरकार से देश के लोगों के कुछ सवाल- घड़ी बनाने वाली कंपनी को पुल का ठेका क्यों? बिना Tender के ठेका क्यों दिया? कंपनी और मालिक का नाम FIR में क्यों नहीं है? उन्हें क्यों बचाया जा रहा है? क्या BJP को कभी इस कंपनी से चंदा मिला? कितना? pic.twitter.com/prBgGaya5j — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2022

