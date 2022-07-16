Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party on Saturday, July 16 said they will support opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "We respect Droupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha". Meanwhile, opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has cancelled his visit to Mumbai scheduled for Today, July 16 in wake of the Shiv Sena announcing support fo the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu.

"AAP will support Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha," says AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ESnHxtAN7s — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)