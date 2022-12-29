In a tragic accident, a hotel casino in Cambodia's Poipet caught fire on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 11:30 pm. As many as 10 people have died in a fire in a Cambodian hotel-casino, AFP reported citing police. More details are awaited. China Fire: 36 Killed, 2 Missing After Blaze Erupts at a Plant in Henan Province (Watch Video).

Cambodia Fire:

About 10 killed, 30 injured in Cambodia hotel casino fire, reports AFP citing police — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

Watch Video:

🇰🇭- Large Fire At The Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino In Poipet, Cambodia, Leaves At Least 10 People Dead, 30 Others Injured. The Blaze Is Still Only About 70% Contained. pic.twitter.com/YnUIxFvuzG — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) December 29, 2022

