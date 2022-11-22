Beijing, November 22: Thirty-six people were killed and two others remain missing after a fire occurred at a plant in China's Henan province, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 4.22 p.m. on Monday at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng district of Anyang city, Xinhua news agency reported. China Restaurant Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Eatery in Changchun, 17 Dead, Several Injured.

Video: Fire Erupts at Plant in China

Firefighters put out the fire at around 11 p.m. Monday, according to the city's publicity department. China Restaurant Fire: 17 Killed, Three Injured in Changchun New Area Industrial Zone Fire (Watch Video).

Two people who sustained minor injuries have been sent to hospital and are in stable condition.

