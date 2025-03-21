A tragic road accident in Kamareddy district claimed the life of 40-year-old police constable Vadla Ravi Kumar during patrol duty early Thursday morning. Around 2:50 am, Ravi Kumar and his colleague, Subhash, stopped by the roadside for observation when a speeding car rammed into them. While Subhash managed to escape with injuries, Ravi Kumar died on the spot. The accident was caught on CCTV near Hanuman Junction. The car was allegedly driven recklessly by Sonuguri Sannith, police said. Ravi Kumar, a 2007 batch constable from Dheme village, had received several awards for his service. Kamareddy SP Rajesh Chandra expressed condolences to his family. His final rites were conducted with police honours, attended by fellow officers and locals. Accident Caught on Camera in Valsad: Biker Lands Under Pickup Vehicle After Being Hit by Speeding ST Bus in Gujarat, Critically Injured; Video Surfaces.

Accident in Kamareddy

A police constable lost his life in a road accident while on patrol duty in #Telangana's #Kamareddy district on Thursday morning. Constable Ravi (38), from Gandhari Police Station, was standing beside the road with his colleague, Constable Subhash, when a speeding car struck… pic.twitter.com/carua4mC8B — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 20, 2025

