A shocking accident was caught on CCTV in Valsad, Gujarat, where a speeding state transport (ST) bus rammed into a motorist near Dharampur village intersection on Thursday. The intense collision flung the biker onto the road, where he got stuck under a pickup jeep. Fortunately, the jeep stopped in time, preventing further tragedy. The critically injured rider was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe head and body injuries. Police have seized the CCTV footage and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest negligence by the bus driver as the primary cause. A case has been registered, and authorities are tracking the accused driver. Chennai Park Accident Video: 2 College Students Injured After Iron Cup Falls and Hits Them on Head at MGM Amusement Park in Tamil Nadu, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera in Valsad (Disturbing Visuals)

A heart-stopping accident unfolded on Valsad's roads when a speeding state transport bus slammed into a motorcycle, leaving the rider critically injured. The impact was so severe that the biker was flung onto the road and got trapped under a pickup truck.#ValsadRoad #Accident pic.twitter.com/3KNYVumoPw — Ahmedabad Mirror (@ahmedabadmirror) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)