An accident occurred on the Muzaffarnagar-Rurki Road when a tractor’s tyre burst due to high speed, causing the vehicle to lift off the ground. CCTV footage of the incident shows the tractor flying in the air before crashing into the divider. The tractor driver was severely injured in the accident. Traffic was disrupted for some time as emergency services attended to the scene. Accident Caught on Camera in Satara: 1 Dead, 4 Others Severely Injured After Speeding Car Loses Control, Rams Into Them in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Tractor Lifts Off and Crashes After Tyre Burst on Muzaffarnagar-Rurki Road

मुजफ्फरनगर रुड़की रोड पर तेज रफ्तार ट्रेक्टर का टायर फटने के कारण वह हवा में उछल गया। इस घटना का CCTV फुटेज सामने आया है जिसमें ट्रेक्टर को हवा में उछलते और डिवाइडर से टकराते हुए देखा जा सकता है। ट्रेक्टर का चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। यातायात भी कुछ समय के लिए बाधित हो… pic.twitter.com/hlaxvjBxX3 — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 31, 2025

