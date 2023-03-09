Famous Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik has passed away. Actor and his close friend Anupam Kher have tweeted and confirmed Kaushik's demise. Kaushik had directed many films like 'Tere Naam'. He also acted in many movies. He was very good at comedy. Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: Actor Was Passionate About His Health and This Gymming Video Is Proof – WATCH.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," tweets Actor Anupam Kher pic.twitter.com/aNze6eILzK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)