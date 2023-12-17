Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday, December 17, wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla urging him to revoke suspension of the 13 MPs. A total of fourteen MPs have been suspended for "unruly conduct" as stormy scenes played out in Parliament in the wake of the massive security breach on Wednesday. Of the suspended MPs, 13 - nine from the Congress, two from the CPM, one from the CPI, and two from the DMK - are Lok Sabha MPs. Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha. Parliament Winter Session 2023: 14 MPs Stage Protest on Parliament Premises Over Suspension (Watch Video).

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes to Om Birla

The letter further reads "There is an urgent need to not only to investigate and take corrective action in regard to the security apparatus of the Parliament House Estate, but the factors that led to the youth to indulge in such a brazen act and put themselves, their families and… — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

