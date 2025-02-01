A tragic incident took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a 6th-grade student ended his life by hanging himself. Reports suggest that his mother scolded him on Friday evening for not focusing on his studies. Feeling hurt, the student, Sachin, left home. His family and villagers searched for him but couldn't find him. Later, his body was discovered hanging from a tree in a field outside the village. It is believed that Sachin died by suicide. The Fatehabad police team conducted the necessary legal formalities and sent the body for post-mortem after completing the inquest proceedings. Further legal actions are underway. Agra Hit-and-Run: Driver Crashes Car Through Barrier at Khandauli Toll Plaza, Drags Plaza Employee on Bonnet for 1 KM (Watch Video).

6th-Grade Student Found Hanging from Tree After Mother Scolds Him Over Studies

थाना फतेहाबाद पुलिस टीम द्वारा मृतक के शव को पंचायतनामा की कार्यवाही पूर्ण कर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु मोर्चरी भेजा गया है। अन्य आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) February 1, 2025

आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में पढ़ाई ना करने पर मां के डांटने पर छठवीं के छात्र ने सुसाइड कर ली। सचिन कक्षा छठवीं में पढ़ रहा था। शुक्रवार शाम को सचिन के पढ़ाई ना करने पर मां ने डांट लगा दी, मां की डांट के बाद सचिन घर से चला गया। मां ने गांव के लोगों के साथ सचिन की तलाश की लेकिन उसका… pic.twitter.com/yrg3VIiuTg — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) February 1, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)