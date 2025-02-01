Agra, January 31: The driver of a car broke through a barrier at the Khandauli Toll Plaza near here and dragged an employee on the bonnet for around a km, police said on Friday. Police said the driver, who has yet to be identified, fled the scene. They added that a case has been registered against him. According to police, the incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Thursday and the car was headed to Mathura from Agra. Delhi Drag Case: Man Dragged On Vehicle Bonnet From Lajpat Nagar to DND Flyover; No Injuries (Watch Videos).

At the Khandauli Toll Plaza, the driver was informed that his fastag was blacklisted and he would have to pay in cash. He allegedly got angry and began abusing the toll plaza workers, police said. He then broke through a barrier but a toll plaza employee, Santosh Kumar, stood in front of the car to try to stop him from fleeing. When the driver refused to slow down, Kumar jumped on the bonnet to save himself, police said. Moradabad Shocker: Man Clings to Car Bonnet After Finding Wife Inside Vehicle With Her Lover in UP, Dragged for Several Kilometres; Video Goes Viral.

Driver Crashes Car Through Toll Plaza Barrier

आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में कार चालक ने टोल कर्मचारी को एक किलोमीटर तक बोनट पर घसीटा और फिर सड़क किनारे फेंक दिया, जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया, कार चालक का फास्टैग ब्लैक लिस्ट में था। जब टोल कर्मचारी ने उससे पैसे मांगे तो वह गुस्सा हो गया और उसने कर्मचारी पर गाड़ी चढ़ाने की… pic.twitter.com/DdfctLHnqj — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 31, 2025

After being dragged for about a km, Kumar managed to jump off the car while its driver fled from the spot, they said. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.

