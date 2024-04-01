In a shocking incident, a chemical businessman was beaten to death, his wife thrashed mercilessly in a murder-robbery case in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The deceased was identified as Dileep Gupta. According to the reports, the servant Lokesh and his three associates came on the bikes and committed the crime. The police have reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The four accused are absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Agra: Man Beaten to Death With Stones in Dispute During Holi Celebration, Disturbing Video of Murder Surfaces.

Agra Robbery and Murder Case

UP : आगरा में केमिकल व्यापारी दिलीप गुप्ता की दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर हत्या। पत्नी को अधमरा किया, हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती। नौकर लोकेश ने 3 साथियों संग वारदात की। pic.twitter.com/vjbLdH1y85 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 1, 2024

