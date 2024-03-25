A Holi 2024 celebration turned tragic for a family in Uttar Pradesh's Agra after a minor dispute between two groups resulted in the death of a man on Monday. Reportedly, the deceased, identified as Ravi, was playing Holi with his friends in Agra when a clash broke out between the two groups. The clash took a deadly turn when the assailants beat the victim to death with stones. A shocking video of the murder has surfaced on social media. The police are analysing the CCTV footage, and efforts are being made to identify culprits. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Kidnapped and Murdered in Agra After Parents Fail To Pay Rs 6 Lakh Ransom, Two Accused Including Uncle Arrested.

Man Beaten to Death With Stones

UP : आगरा में होली खेलते वक्त 2 पक्षों में विवाद हुआ। इस दौरान एक शख्स रवि की पत्थर मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। pic.twitter.com/ZOfZUhPzTC — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 25, 2024

Probe Launched

