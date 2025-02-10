A letter threatening to blow up Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad was discovered, prompting heightened security measures. Sharad Singhal, JCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch, confirmed that the letter, written by an unknown person, was found on airport premises. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the source of the threat. Ahmedabad Airport Receives Bomb Threat Call, Turns Out to be Hoax.

Letter Threatening Explosion at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Found

Gujarat | A letter written by an unknown person was found at Sardar Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad threatening to blow up the airport: Sharad Singhal, JCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

