A tragic incident unfolded in Ahmedabad’s Odhav area on 25 June as torrential rain flooded several parts of the city. In a viral CCTV video, 45-year-old biker Manubhai Panchal was seen losing control in knee-deep water before being swept into an open drainage canal along with his motorcycle. His body was recovered 200 feet away after a 10-hour rescue operation by the fire department. The uncovered drain, left without barricades, turned deadly as authorities allegedly ignored monsoon preparedness warnings. Locals slammed the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for negligence, with no official apology or compensation reported. The city saw nearly five inches of rainfall, severely affecting areas like Maninagar, Naroda, and Vastral. The incident has sparked public outrage over recurring civic lapses during monsoons. Hapur Horror: 2 Men Lure Minor Girls on Pretext of Swing Ride, Touch Their Private Parts and Kiss Them; Arrested As Pics and Video of Disgusting Act Surface.

Biker Swept Into Open Drain in Ahmedabad

