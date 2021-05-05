Ahmedabad: Women Gather in Large Numbers To Offer Prayers at Baliyadev Temple, Flout Social Distancing Norms (Watch Video)

Gujarat: Despite COVID restrictions, women in large numbers gathered at Navapura village in Sanand, Ahmedabad district to offer prayers at the Baliyadev temple, yesterday Action taken against 23 people including the Sarpanch of the village, says KT Kamaria, DySP, Ahmedabad Rural pic.twitter.com/5h6jiQN1Yx — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

