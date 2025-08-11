Air India has responded to Congress MP KC Venugopal’s late-night post detailing a "near-tragedy" aboard flight AI 2455 from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, which was diverted to Chennai on Sunday, August 10. In a midnight post on August 11, Venugopal wrote that the aircraft, carrying several MPs and hundreds of passengers, "came frighteningly close to tragedy" after unprecedented turbulence, a flight signal fault, and a dramatic go-around when "another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway." He credited the captain’s quick decision for saving lives and urged DGCA and MoCA to investigate. Responding on X, Air India said the diversion was precautionary due to a suspected technical issue and poor weather, clarifying "the go-around was instructed by Chennai AT, not because of the presence of another aircraft." The airline stressed its pilots followed standard procedures and reiterated, "Safety is always our priority," while expressing regret for the inconvenience. Air India Plane Scare: Congress’ KC Venugopal Among 5 MPs Onboard Trivandrum–Delhi AI 2455 Flight As It Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai Due to Radar Malfunction.

KC Venugopal Alleges Flight Scare, Air India Responds

Dear Mr Venugopal, we would like to clarify that the diversion to Chennai was precautionary due to a suspected technical issue and poor weather conditions. A go-around was instructed by Chennai ATC during the first attempted landing at Chennai airport, not because of the presence… — Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)