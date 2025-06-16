Air India flight AI2493 from Mumbai (BOM) to Ahmedabad (AMD), operated by an Airbus A321-211 (VT-PPL), was cancelled on Monday, June 16. According to the news agency ANI sources, the flight was initially delayed due to an operational issue. However, during the delay window, the crew's Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) came into effect, resulting in the cancellation. The flight was scheduled to depart at 6.35 pm and arrive at 7.55 pm, but did not depart. Air India Flight AIC129, From Mumbai to London, Takes U-Turn, Returning to India: Flightradar24.

Air India Mumbai to Ahmedabad Flight Cancelled

Air India flight AI2493 from Mumbai (BOM) to Ahmedabad (AMD), operated by an Airbus A321-211 (VT-PPL), was cancelled on June 16. According to sources, the flight was initially delayed due to an operational issue. However, during the delay window, the crew's Flight Duty Time… — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)