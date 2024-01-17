Air India, SpiceJet Fined Rs 30 Lakh Each Over Pilot Rostering

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet for failing to comply with instructions regarding rostering of pilots issued to airline operators vide minutes of meeting (MoM) on Low Visibility Operations and Fog Preparedness held in DGCA HQs on November 6, 2023. Earlier, DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airlines for rostering non-CAT III compliant pilots during low-visibility at Delhi airport that led to many diversions of Delhi bound flights. IndiGo Fined Rs 1.20 Crore After Video of Passengers Eating on Mumbai Airport Tarmac Goes Viral.

