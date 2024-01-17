IndiGo Airlines has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 1.20 crore after a video of passengers sitting on the tarmac and eating food went viral on social media. In the video, the passengers were seen having food on the runway after a flight was delayed for hours and later diverted. Mumbai Airport Fined Rs 60 Lakh After Video of Passengers Eating Food on Tarmac Went Viral.

IndiGo Fined Rs 1.20 Crore Over Passengers Eating on Tarmac

