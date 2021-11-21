All schools in Delhi should be closed until further orders due to air pollution in the natonal capital. Meanwhile, online classes will continue. On November 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that schools would remain closed till November 22.

Tweet By ANI:

Air pollution: All schools in Delhi to remain shut for physical classes till further orders, online education to continue, says Directorate of Education — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

