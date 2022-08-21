In a shocking incident, an Air Traffic Controller at Delhi airport tested positive for psychoactive substance. After testing positive, the ATC was removed from duty by the aviation regulator DGCA.

Check Tweet:

Air Traffic Controller at Delhi airport tests positive for psychoactive substance; DGCA removes the personnel from duty: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)