An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a woman while she was trying to get down from a train at Kalyan Railway Station. The woman lost her balance and fell down while she was trying to unboard the train after she recognised that she has boarded the wrong train. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera at the railway station. In the video, shared by Railway Ministry, it can be seen that the RPF personnel rushed towards the woman and grabbed her after she fell from the train and saved her from getting trapped in between the train and the railway platform. The Railway Ministry has urged people to be careful while boarding and unboarding a train.

सतर्क आरपीएफ ने बचाई एक बहुमूल्य जान! महाराष्ट्र के कल्याण स्टेशन पर महिला यात्री चलती ट्रेन से उतरने का प्रयास करते हुए संतुलन खो बैठी जिसे सर्तक आरपीएफ़ स्टाफ द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए बचाया गया। यात्रियों से अनुरोध है कि चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने या उतरने का प्रयास न करें। pic.twitter.com/8Zu2ZapUGH — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)