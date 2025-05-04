In an unfortunate incident, a plane crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh today, May 4. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that the trainee plane of a private training centre crashed in Aligarh. The crash occurred when the plane was trying to land and hit a wall. It is also learned that the pilot of the trainee plane managed to narrowly escape the crash. ‘Maaf Krdo’: Aligarh Boy Forced To Urinate on Pakistan Flag in Full Public View After His Friend Tore Anti-Pakistan Poster, UP Police Respond to Disturbing Video.

Trainee Plane Crashes in Aligarh

