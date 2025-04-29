In a disturbing incident, a teenage boy was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by a mob after his friend reportedly tore down an anti-Pakistan poster in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The boy, identified as Burhan, was caught near the Rasoolganj police post, where he was abused, forced to chant religious slogans, and made to urinate on a Pakistani flag, all in full public view. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the boy pleading for forgiveness, insisting he was not involved in the act and naming his friend Zahed as the one who tore the poster before fleeing. The UP Police have acknowledged the video and are investigating the incident. Bareilly: Man, Previously Accused of Abducting Hindu Girl, Booked by UP Police for Posting ‘I Love You Pakistan’ on Facebook.

Aligarh Boy Forced To Urinate on Pakistan Flag, Probe Launched

स्थानीय पुलिस को जाँचकर सत्यता के आधार पर नियमानुसार आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) April 29, 2025

