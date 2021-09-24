The Maharashtra government on Friday decided to reopne all religios places from October 7. The announcemnet was made by the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Notably, religious laces in the state will be reopn for devotees on the first day of Navaratri. The deciosn was taken after there is a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tweet BY ANI:

All religious places in the state will also reopen from October 7th: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Tweet By Maharashtra DGIPR:

